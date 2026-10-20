Weather in Ukraine on October 20: temperatures will rise to +21°C

On Tuesday, October 20, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals across most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, moderate rain will fall on the right bank, in Kherson Oblast and Crimea, with locally heavy rain in the southwestern part of the country; there will be no precipitation elsewhere.

In the morning, there will be fog in places in the Carpathians and the east of the country. Winds will be easterly and southeasterly, 7–12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 13–18°C, reaching 21°C in Zakarpattia and the south of the country - the statement said.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals on Tuesday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 16–18°C.

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