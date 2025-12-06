$42.180.00
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Hnatov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Actual
Technology
Social network
Buk air defense system
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

We must continue to pressure Russia to force it to choose peace - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Russia's massive strikes on Ukraine on December 6, emphasizing the need to pressure the aggressor for peace. He will meet with the leaders of Ukraine, Great Britain, and Germany on December 8 to discuss the situation and US mediation.

We must continue to pressure Russia to force it to choose peace - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the massive strikes launched by Russia against Ukraine on the night of December 6. He emphasized the importance of continuing to put pressure on Russia to force the aggressor country to peace. He wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Russia is locking itself into a path of escalation and is not seeking peace. I strongly condemn the massive strikes launched against Ukraine last night, including against its energy and railway infrastructure. We must continue to put pressure on Russia to force it to choose peace.

- Macron stated.

In addition, the French president announced that on Monday, December 8, he would travel to London to meet with the President of Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, and the Chancellor of Germany to "assess the situation and the progress of negotiations within the framework of US mediation."

Ukraine can count on our unwavering support. This is the purpose of the efforts we are making within the Coalition of the Willing. We will continue these efforts together with the Americans to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, without which a strong and lasting peace is impossible. Because the security of Europe as a whole is also at stake in Ukraine.

- Macron concluded.

Recall

On the night of December 6, Russia attacked 10 regions of Ukraine with drones and missiles, injuring at least 8 people. More than two dozen houses, energy facilities, the railway station in Fastiv, and warehouses were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Social network
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Electricity
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
London