We expect a reduction in power outages in Ukraine in the coming days – Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that power outages should be reduced in the coming days, thanks to coordination between the government and regional administrations. She wrote about this on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Together with Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Viktor Mykyta, and Head of "Ukrenergo" Vitaliy Zaichenko, we held a meeting with the heads of regional military administrations regarding the stabilization of energy supply for communities after Russian shelling. We heard reports on the situation with providing light and heat to people and critical infrastructure on the ground. - Svyrydenko noted.

The Prime Minister also stated that ways to reduce the duration of outages were discussed. The head of the government set relevant tasks for ministries, companies, and heads of regional military administrations.

We expect a reduction in outages in the coming days - Svyrydenko summarized.

