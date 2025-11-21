We expect a reduction in power outages in Ukraine in the coming days – Svyrydenko

$42.150.06
04:45 PM • 3806 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 9258 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 10921 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 13089 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 12525 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM • 15583 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM • 15714 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 30229 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20183 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM • 29680 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 45748 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNNNovember 21, 08:07 AM • 26119 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 24840 views
"From words to deeds": Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of a scheme by fraudsters to profit from EU citizens by up to $250,000VideoNovember 21, 11:25 AM • 6262 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany12:55 PM • 12832 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 2506 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 13093 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 30230 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 29680 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 45815 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 24891 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 42874 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 45289 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 58846 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 80486 views
Heating
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
The Diplomat

We expect a reduction in power outages in Ukraine in the coming days – Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced an expected reduction in power outages. This will be possible thanks to the coordination of the government and regional administrations after discussing ways to stabilize energy supply.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that power outages should be reduced in the coming days, thanks to coordination between the government and regional administrations. She wrote about this on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Together with Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba, Acting Minister of Energy Artem Nekrasov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Viktor Mykyta, and Head of "Ukrenergo" Vitaliy Zaichenko, we held a meeting with the heads of regional military administrations regarding the stabilization of energy supply for communities after Russian shelling. We heard reports on the situation with providing light and heat to people and critical infrastructure on the ground.

- Svyrydenko noted.

The Prime Minister also stated that ways to reduce the duration of outages were discussed. The head of the government set relevant tasks for ministries, companies, and heads of regional military administrations.

We expect a reduction in outages in the coming days

- Svyrydenko summarized.

In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity21.11.25, 18:23 • 9306 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukrenergo
Ukraine