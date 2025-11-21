In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day. As reported by Ukrenergo, 1 to 3.5 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, November 22, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – volume from 1 to 3.5 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

The company noted that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule – please use it sparingly! - Ukrenergo summarized.

New Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and bad weather caused power outages in three regions, 24/7 schedules across Ukraine - Ministry of Energy