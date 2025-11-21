$42.150.06
New Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and bad weather caused power outages in three regions, 24/7 schedules across Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

As a result of new Russian attacks, some residents of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were left without electricity. Due to bad weather, there are power outages in Mykolaiv region, and blackout schedules are in effect 24/7 in all regions of Ukraine.

New Russian attacks on energy infrastructure and bad weather caused power outages in three regions, 24/7 schedules across Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

New Russian attacks on energy infrastructure left some residents in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity, bad weather caused power outages in Mykolaiv region, and blackout schedules are in effect around the clock in all regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

During the night, the enemy launched strikes on energy facilities in several regions, as a result of which consumers in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were without power in the morning.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Restoration work is underway at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities, as stated.

Today, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied from 00:00 to 23:59 in all regions of Ukraine.

- stated the Ministry of Energy.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Blackout schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the statement said.

Due to adverse weather conditions, there are power outages in 17 settlements in Mykolaiv region. All disconnected consumers are expected to be reconnected by the end of the day.

- noted the Ministry of Energy.

High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo19.11.25, 15:20

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine