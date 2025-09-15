"We are going to a logical end": Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the consideration of the case of the murder of a teenager on the funicular in Kyiv

At the next court hearing in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of murdering a teenager at the capital's funicular station, debates will continue. After that, as expected, the judges will retire to the deliberation room. This was stated by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko after today's court session, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

As Kravchenko said, at today's session, the court completed the examination of evidence, both from the prosecution and the defense. They also moved to the stage of judicial debates.

On Wednesday (September 17 – ed.), the debate stage will continue. The defense and the victims' side will speak. And after that, we have high hopes that the court will go to the deliberation room to resolve the issue on its merits. - Kravchenko said.

The prosecution is satisfied with the process. "We are heading to a logical conclusion," the Prosecutor General said.

When asked by journalists whether there is a possibility that the defense will try to delay further consideration of the case in court, Kravchenko believes not. "We have already passed all stages. Everything that could be stated has already been stated by the defense. And now the defense is behaving normally, in accordance with the procedural process in court," Kravchenko added.

Addition

At today's session, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv re-examined witnesses in the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. Witnesses confirmed the accused's inadequate behavior and his threats to the victim.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated during the court hearing that the accused only imitated providing first aid to the 16-year-old teenager he killed.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv sent the law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of a minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's pre-trial detention until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko during the court on August 20 analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.