Murder on the funicular: court sets date for next hearing

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, has scheduled the next hearing for September 17 at 11:00 AM, a UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Everyone prepare for September 17 at 11:00 AM. We will hear the case and go to the deliberation room," the judge announced.

Addition

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv considered the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. The court questioned witnesses to the event.

The court heard the testimonies of two men who witnessed the murder of 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin. In particular, the witnesses reported that the behavior of the accused, Artem Kosov, was inadequate from the very beginning, as he and his companion were intoxicated.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated during the court hearing that the accused only simulated providing first aid to the 16-year-old teenager.

Recall

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, while intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, and he died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv sent the law enforcement officer into custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention measure was extended several times, and currently, the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's pre-trial detention until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol, thereby threatening those around him.