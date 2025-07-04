$41.720.09
Washington has not abandoned support for Kyiv, but has canceled certain categories of aid - Meloni

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the US has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but has only reviewed the supply of specific components. This happened after Meloni's conversation with Donald Trump, where issues of Ukraine and customs were discussed.

Washington has not abandoned support for Kyiv, but has canceled certain categories of aid - Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the United States of America has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine. Washington has reviewed the supply of specific components. This was reported by the Ansa agency, citing Meloni's statement during a speech at a forum in Masseria, as reported by UNN.

Details

The head of the Italian government said that she had spoken with US President Donald Trump. The conversation was about Ukraine, as well as tariffs.

The United States has not stopped supplying weapons and supporting Ukraine; they have reviewed the decision to supply specific components. This is an important fact, but it is very different from a complete cessation of supplies.

- Meloni stated.

It should be recalled that on July 1, 2025, the Pentagon suspended the shipment of some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns that US weapons stockpiles had been too depleted. The decision was made in early June, but it only came into effect now.

Context

The United States has suddenly stopped supplying several important types of weapons to Ukraine, raising concerns about Kyiv's defensive posture as Moscow's summer offensive gains momentum. The White House made the decision in early June, but it is only now coming into effect, a person familiar with the matter said. According to the source, some weapons were already en route to Ukraine when they were stopped.

The US suspended arms deliveries to Ukraine, including Patriot and GMLRS missiles, which are currently in storage in Poland. The decision was made due to concerns about the depletion of US weapons stockpiles.

US President Donald Trump, during a 40-minute conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, promised to investigate whether military aid to Ukraine had been suspended, focusing on air defense needs. The leaders agreed to a meeting of relevant teams to discuss arms supplies.

Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media04.07.25, 18:28 • 10080 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

