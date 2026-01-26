$43.170.00
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the peace plan for Ukraine envisages its accession to the European Union on January 1, 2027. However, he noted that some EU member states, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia, would not agree to this.

A part of the peace plan to end the war in Ukraine is the country's accession to the European Union on January 1, 2027. This was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, reports UNN with reference to Novosti.rs.

Details

Vučić made his statement during a special session of the Serbian government.

Now I will tell you something I heard somewhere, and I wouldn't tell you if it weren't true. So, I learned that part of the peace plan, if it is reached between Russia and Ukraine, is that not only one side will be obliged to implement the plan, but also a significant part of the international community. One of the points of the plan is that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union from January 1, 2027 - this is practically tomorrow

- said the President of Serbia.

At the same time, according to him, some member countries of the bloc will not agree to Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"Neither Poland, nor the Czech Republic, nor Hungary, nor Slovakia will agree to this. There will be a change in procedures - and this will be done by force, contrary to regulations and all other rules," Vučić said.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country's parliament would vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU for the next 100 years.

Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swift24.01.26, 16:02 • 12334 views

