Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swift

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Viktor Orban's statements about blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU. Sybiha accused Orban of fulfilling "Putin's whim" and compared him to Hungarian politicians during World War II.

Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swift
Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to recent statements by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán that Budapest "will not allow" Ukraine into the EU for the next 100 years. The head of the foreign policy department addressed his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, UNN reports with reference to Sybiha's page on the social network "X".

Details

As Sybiha noted, when Viktor Orbán says that he "will not allow" Ukraine into the EU for the next 100 years, he "is actually saying this, first of all, not to the state of Ukraine, but to Transcarpathian Hungarians."

According to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Viktor Orbán and his team do not care about the well-being and security of Ukrainian Hungarians.

Orbán simply wants to continue holding them hostage to his geopolitical adventures and laundering money through various schemes and funds abroad to build another football field or a new private zoo with zebras. Why don't you tell this directly to the Transcarpathian Hungarians? By blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU, Viktor Orbán is committing another crime against the Hungarian people and Hungary

- Sybiha's statement reads.

He added that "the EU was created after World War II to prevent a new war."

Ukraine's accession to the EU will bring peace, guarantee security and well-being to all of Europe and the entire Hungarian people. But Putin does not want this. He wants to prolong the war. By blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU, Orbán is fulfilling Putin's whim, and at the same time blocking the restoration of peace in Europe and making Hungary an accomplice of the Kremlin regime

 - Sybiha noted.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine compared Viktor Orbán to Hungarian political figures of the Second World War - Miklós Horthy and Ferenc Szálasi. Both, by the way, were allies of Adolf Hitler, but in 1944 Horthy tried to withdraw the country from the war by negotiating with the Anti-Hitler Coalition.

Because of this, Horthy was removed from power, and Ferenc Szálasi, the founder and leader of the pro-Nazi Arrow Cross Party, took his place. In a short period at the end of World War II, he organized the mass extermination of Jews in Hungary, for which he was executed in 1946.

Hungary and the Hungarian people do not deserve this. Hungary does not deserve to be on the wrong side of history again, as an accomplice to a new inhumane ideology in the form of Putin's regime

 - Sybiha's post reads.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that his country's parliament will vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU for the next 100 years. Official Kyiv reacted sharply and hinted that this plan is doomed to failure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

