Von der Leyen said it was time to revive Europe's mutual defense clause

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The European Union is changing its approach to defense, aiming not only to increase spending but also to create its own strategic capabilities. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a "European awakening" on security issues.

Von der Leyen said it was time to revive Europe's mutual defense clause

The European Union is moving towards a new approach to defense: Europe aims not only to increase spending but also to build its own strategic capabilities and truly functioning mechanisms of mutual defense. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, the EU must create "its own base of strategic capabilities" in key areas, including space, intelligence, and long-range capabilities.

We must create our own base of strategic capabilities: in space, intelligence, long-range capabilities. No taboos can remain. It is time to revive Europe's mutual defense clause.

- emphasized von der Leyen.

She specifically stressed that previously, Europe's security was not always perceived as the primary responsibility of the European Union itself, but current conditions, in her assessment, have changed this logic. Now, the EU must act more actively and take on more obligations.

The President of the European Commission also reminded that mutual defense is enshrined in EU treaties and is not a "voluntary option."

Mutual defense is not an option for the European Union. It is an obligation enshrined in our treaty, in Article 42.7. It is our collective promise to support each other in the event of aggression. But this obligation only has weight when it is backed by trust and capabilities. Therefore, we must be ready to act together.

- summarized von der Leyen.

She called the current processes a "European awakening" and emphasized that changes in EU defense policy are just beginning.

"This is a true European awakening, and it's just the beginning," she noted.

At the same time, she indicated that in 2025, defense spending in Europe increased by almost 80% compared to the pre-war period, and that the European Union is mobilizing up to 800 billion euros. Moreover, by 2028, Europe's investments in defense are even expected to exceed the volume of US spending on relevant equipment last year.

Recall

Earlier, French and German leaders Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz, respectively, downplayed differences amid talks of a Rome-Berlin alliance. Both leaders declared unity on the need for swift economic measures.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

