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Vance is leading behind-the-scenes efforts to advance a new deal with Iran - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is working through intermediaries to secure a ceasefire and resume nuclear talks with Iran. Trump is open to a diplomatic deal, but the military is ready to resume strikes.

Vance is leading behind-the-scenes efforts to advance a new deal with Iran - Axios

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has personally participated in indirect talks with Iran over the past two weeks aimed at reaching a new ceasefire and resuming nuclear negotiations. Axios reported this, citing two sources familiar with the situation, writes UNN.

Details

"Vance's active involvement shows that he is taking the initiative to extricate the United States from a conflict that he blamed for the Republicans' devastating defeats in this week's elections. It also elevates the latest round of indirect talks to the highest levels of the administration," the publication says.

U.S. officials and regional sources say that, at present, Trump is willing to allow diplomatic efforts to develop and wants to see whether any deal can be reached.

"We are talking to them," Trump told reporters on Friday, November 6, in response to a question about his message to Iran.

But if he changes his mind and orders the resumption of strikes, the U.S. military is ready to begin attacks within a relatively short period of time, the publication notes.

According to sources directly familiar with the situation, Vance speaks almost daily with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other mediators about talks with Iran.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner are also involved in the talks.

Sources said that Vance and Qatari and Pakistani mediators had discussed the possibility of holding a working-level technical meeting between the United States and Iran in the coming days, but it has not yet taken place.

Vance's role in the talks

Vance was the most skeptical voice in Trump's inner circle regarding the war before it began in late February, advocating instead for a diplomatic solution.

He led the U.S. negotiating team at the Iran summit in Islamabad in April and personally participated in the talks that led to the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran in June.

Vance takes on Trump's 'poisoned chalice' of foreign policy missions - FT14.04.26, 10:26 • 5423 views

Vance then led the U.S. delegation at a round of direct talks with Iran in Switzerland, which ended with Iran committing to invite U.N. inspectors to visit its nuclear facilities.

But shortly afterward, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps resumed attacks on ships, leading to the collapse of the memorandum.

Two weeks ago, Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, proposing the resumption of direct talks.

Rezaei is one of the closest associates of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Iranian officials said that Vance's letter created positive momentum for the resumption of talks.

On Wednesday, Vance said that the war had been the main reason for the Republicans' defeat in the elections.

Vance blamed the war with Iran for the Republicans’ "loss of Congress" — what these statements portend04.11.26, 20:00 • 6590 views

Sources involved in the mediation efforts say that progress is being made, but it is very slow.

"Over the past several weeks, we have been working with our colleagues in the U.S. administration who sincerely seek to find a way to contain the situation and de-escalate it. Thanks to them and to the wise voices in Tehran, we prevented the situation from spiraling out of control," the Qatari prime minister said Friday evening.

He added that talks with the Trump administration continued after the midterm elections, although they were not as active as in previous days, "because they had other issues to address."

Nevertheless, he noted that the United States' intention to find a diplomatic solution "still exists" and emphasized that a deal is possible.

Iran sent to the US nuclear proposal with seven demands - Reuters06.11.26, 08:37 • 5982 views

On Friday morning, Trump spoke with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Al Thani about Qatar's efforts to bridge differences between the United States and Iran regarding the operation.

Sheikh Tamim stressed the need to "continue dialogue and use diplomatic means to resolve differences, prevent further escalation in the region, and ensure freedom of maritime navigation and the security of energy supplies," according to a statement from his office.

Meanwhile, on Friday, November 6, the U.S. military struck an anti-aircraft missile system on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz after it fired a missile at a U.S. fighter jet, Trump confirmed.

Julia Shramko

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