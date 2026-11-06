Iran sent to the US nuclear proposal with seven demands - Reuters

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
06:40 AM • 4554 views
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 10626 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
05:44 AM • 8912 views
J.D. Vance is forming an alliance with disillusioned Trump voters ahead of the 2028 election - Fox News
November 5, 10:23 PM • 26419 views
Trump announced a major deal that could encompass not only Ukraine, but all of Europe
November 5, 08:18 PM • 29875 views
Participants in the fatal brawl in Slovakia have no connection to Ukraine’s Defense Forces — Foreign Ministry
November 5, 07:33 PM • 23232 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine’s special forces conducted a large-scale operation "Cheburechnaya" in Sumy Oblast: how many occupiers and pieces of equipment they destroyedVideo
November 5, 07:18 PM • 28791 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s decline
November 5, 07:04 PM • 18828 views
"A new mechanism for returning Ukrainians has been launched" — Lubinets spoke about an informal meeting with Melania Trump Video
Exclusive
November 5, 06:20 PM • 17574 views
Fatal brawl in Slovakia: Ukraine’s Air Force denied information about the involvement of its military personnel
November 5, 04:40 PM • 21254 views
Melania Trump received an order from Ukraine and handed letters to Zelenskyy and PutinPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
UAV attack on Kirovohrad region: house destroyed, three injuredPhotoNovember 5, 09:26 PM • 11424 views
Petr Pavel declined to be the European negotiator on UkraineNovember 5, 11:14 PM • 12729 views
Zhytomyr switches to a strict electricity-saving regimeNovember 5, 11:45 PM • 6572 views
Western regions may be involved in restoring the energy system after Russian attacks — KoretskyiPhoto01:18 AM • 11619 views
I would not want to destroy the rest of the country, but it may be necessary — Trump did not rule out further strikes on Iran01:49 AM • 5196 views
Publications
"Am I a bad mother?": Why women hide postpartum depression and how to help them06:40 AM • 4564 views
Missiles targeting factories, fake news against the defense industry: how Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex
Exclusive
06:03 AM • 10633 views
Bitcoin Amsterdam 2026 has kicked off in the Netherlands: what participants are discussing amid Bitcoin’s declineNovember 5, 07:18 PM • 28799 views
Melania Trump met with representatives of Ukraine and the russian federation after the operation in Oleshky — key details and statementsNovember 5, 05:09 PM • 23344 views
Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk
Exclusive
November 5, 03:54 PM • 38472 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Melania Trump
J. D. Vance
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump signed a ban preventing future presidents from altering the Oval Office06:54 AM • 332 views
Goncourt Prize winner admits using AI in novelNovember 5, 08:32 PM • 15929 views
Scientists have rejected the leading theory about the origin of Stonehenge’s Altar StoneNovember 5, 05:31 PM • 15670 views
Forecasts improve, but shares fall — what is happening with luxury brand Ralph LaurenNovember 5, 04:10 PM • 14932 views
British court finds Katy Perry’s ex-husband guilty of rape and sexual assaultsNovember 5, 02:54 PM • 21311 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Fox News

Iran sent to the US nuclear proposal with seven demands - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Tehran will agree to negotiations only after Washington fulfills seven conditions. These include lifting sanctions and unfreezing assets.

Iran sent to the US nuclear proposal with seven demands - Reuters

Iran sent the United States a nuclear proposal through Qatar, which will be discussed only after Washington fulfills Tehran’s seven demands. A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, November 5, UNN reports.

Details

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the United States was considering the proposal but declined to provide further details.

Mediators have stepped up efforts to end the war between Iran and the United States amid fears that it could resume after the U.S. midterm elections. On Tuesday, Trump refused to rule out a resumption of hostilities after the vote, while Iran is planning more extensive retaliatory measures if the war resumes, the outlet notes.

I would not want to destroy the rest of the country, but it may be necessary — Trump did not rule out further strikes on Iran06.11.26, 03:49 • 5388 views

Earlier on Thursday, during a visit to Russia, Iran’s chief security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said: "On the issue of diplomacy, we have put forward seven conditions to the Americans. Until they fulfill our seven conditions, we will not open the Strait of Hormuz or hold negotiations."

Iran is demanding the lifting of U.S. sanctions, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and military reparations, among other conditions, while Washington has said that nuclear issues must be part of any initial negotiations.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and Iran responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf countries hosting American bases. The conflict also erupted in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel, which is supported by Iran, and has most recently spread to Yemen, from where Iran-backed Houthis have attacked energy facilities, airports, and other targets in Saudi Arabia.

Oil prices rise amid uncertainty over the war with Iran05.11.26, 17:20 • 4758 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Israel
Reuters
Lebanon
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United States
Iran
Yemen