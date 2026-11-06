Iran sent to the US nuclear proposal with seven demands - Reuters

Iran sent the United States a nuclear proposal through Qatar, which will be discussed only after Washington fulfills Tehran’s seven demands. A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, November 5, UNN reports.

Details

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the United States was considering the proposal but declined to provide further details.

Mediators have stepped up efforts to end the war between Iran and the United States amid fears that it could resume after the U.S. midterm elections. On Tuesday, Trump refused to rule out a resumption of hostilities after the vote, while Iran is planning more extensive retaliatory measures if the war resumes, the outlet notes.

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Earlier on Thursday, during a visit to Russia, Iran’s chief security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said: "On the issue of diplomacy, we have put forward seven conditions to the Americans. Until they fulfill our seven conditions, we will not open the Strait of Hormuz or hold negotiations."

Iran is demanding the lifting of U.S. sanctions, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and military reparations, among other conditions, while Washington has said that nuclear issues must be part of any initial negotiations.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and Iran responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf countries hosting American bases. The conflict also erupted in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel, which is supported by Iran, and has most recently spread to Yemen, from where Iran-backed Houthis have attacked energy facilities, airports, and other targets in Saudi Arabia.

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