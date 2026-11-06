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I would not want to destroy the rest of the country, but it may be necessary — Trump did not rule out further strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2034 views

Donald Trump stated that the United States is ready to continue military action against Iran. He emphasized that Tehran "under no circumstances" will obtain nuclear weapons.

I would not want to destroy the rest of the country, but it may be necessary — Trump did not rule out further strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of devastating strikes on Iran. He stated this while speaking with reporters at the White House, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, Iran "will not do anything without the permission of the United States," and "if we have to continue dealing with Iran, we are fully prepared to do so."

I would prefer not to destroy the rest of the country, if possible, but I will probably have to do it. You will find out soon

- the US president said.

He added that Iran "will under no circumstances obtain nuclear weapons."  

Let us recall

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran was partly to blame for the Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections to Congress on November 3.

Trump suggests a swift deal with Iran amid oil prices falling by nearly $1002.11.26, 23:38 • 6627 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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