I would not want to destroy the rest of the country, but it may be necessary — Trump did not rule out further strikes on Iran
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that the United States is ready to continue military action against Iran. He emphasized that Tehran "under no circumstances" will obtain nuclear weapons.
US President Donald Trump does not rule out the possibility of devastating strikes on Iran. He stated this while speaking with reporters at the White House, UNN reports.
Details
According to Trump, Iran "will not do anything without the permission of the United States," and "if we have to continue dealing with Iran, we are fully prepared to do so."
I would prefer not to destroy the rest of the country, if possible, but I will probably have to do it. You will find out soon
He added that Iran "will under no circumstances obtain nuclear weapons."
Let us recall
US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran was partly to blame for the Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections to Congress on November 3.
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