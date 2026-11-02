Trump suggests a swift deal with Iran amid oil prices falling by nearly $10

US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to reach agreements with Washington as soon as possible and did not rule out the possibility of striking a deal. According to him, expectations of a peaceful settlement have already caused a sharp drop in global oil prices. The American leader wrote this on Truth Social, UNN reports.

Trump claims that oil has become nearly $10 cheaper per barrel because market participants increasingly believe that war with Iran can be avoided.

Oil prices are plunging, nearly $10 per barrel — this is a record, as people believe there will be no war with Iran. Iran wants to reach a deal as soon as possible. It could happen!