Trump suggests a swift deal with Iran amid oil prices falling by nearly $10
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that Iran wants a quick deal with the United States. Oil prices fell by nearly $10 per barrel amid expectations that war would be avoided.
US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to reach agreements with Washington as soon as possible and did not rule out the possibility of striking a deal. According to him, expectations of a peaceful settlement have already caused a sharp drop in global oil prices. The American leader wrote this on Truth Social, UNN reports.
Details
Trump claims that oil has become nearly $10 cheaper per barrel because market participants increasingly believe that war with Iran can be avoided.
Oil prices are plunging, nearly $10 per barrel — this is a record, as people believe there will be no war with Iran. Iran wants to reach a deal as soon as possible. It could happen!
Prospects for an agreement with Iran
Trump's statement came amid diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict surrounding Iran.
The American president links the decline in oil prices specifically to expectations of a possible deal.
At the same time, Trump did not specify what conditions the parties are discussing or when exactly an agreement could be reached.
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