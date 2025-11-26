$42.400.03
ukenru
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 13623 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 11342 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 10463 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 19745 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 13952 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 13217 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 23697 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40266 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30580 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
Vacancies with booking options increased 8-fold: blue-collar professions lead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

The number of vacancies with booking options has increased 8-fold over the year, with the most offers in blue-collar professions. Demand among job seekers has also significantly increased, rising 16-fold, according to OLX Robota.

Vacancies with booking options increased 8-fold: blue-collar professions lead

The number of vacancies with the possibility of booking has increased 8-fold over the year, with the most offers in sectors requiring blue-collar professions, and demand among job seekers has also significantly increased, according to OLX Robota data, UNN writes.

Details

The most ads with the possibility of booking are recorded in the category "Production, blue-collar specialties" in the "Other" section. These are vacancies for sawmill workers, cooks, machine operators, electricians, gas station attendants, and other workers. The number of such ads has increased 11-fold.

Significant growth is also observed in other categories. Compared to October 2024, in October 2025, the number of vacancies increased as follows:

  • general laborer – 18 times;
    • salesperson – 13 times;
      • builder – 9 times;
        • loader – 8 times;
          • driver – 5 times.

            Demand for vacancies with booking increased 16-fold

            The number of responses from job seekers in October 2025 compared to last year increased 16-fold – from dozens to hundreds and thousands.

            The most popular vacancies among candidates are the same as among employers.

            In particular:

            • salesperson – responses increased 66 times;
              • general laborer – 38 times;
                • builder – 9 times;
                  • driver – 8 times;
                    • loader – 7 times.

                      Leading regions and salary levels

                      The most ads with booking in October 2025 were recorded in the Kyiv region - almost 2 thousand.

                      300-700 vacancies each - in Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions.

                      In Zaporizhzhia and Ivano-Frankivsk, there were 200-250 ads, in other regions - 100-200.

                      The highest median salaries are offered in:

                      • Ivano-Frankivsk region – UAH 40,000;
                        • Kherson and Ternopil – UAH 35,000;
                          • Kyiv – UAH 33,400;
                            • Lviv and Volyn – UAH 32,500.

                              Recall

                              OLX Real Estate analysts have determined the terms when the cost of renting a one-room apartment equals the cost of buying it on the secondary market. This period ranges from 9 to 17 years in large cities of Ukraine.

                              Alla Kiosak

                              SocietyEconomy
                              Mobilization
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Lviv Oblast
                              Ternopil Oblast
                              Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
                              Kyiv Oblast
                              Kharkiv Oblast
                              Odesa Oblast
                              Volyn Oblast
                              Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                              Zaporizhzhia Oblast
                              Kherson Oblast
                              Ukraine