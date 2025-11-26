Vacancies with booking options increased 8-fold: blue-collar professions lead

The number of vacancies with the possibility of booking has increased 8-fold over the year, with the most offers in sectors requiring blue-collar professions, and demand among job seekers has also significantly increased, according to OLX Robota data, UNN writes.

Details

The most ads with the possibility of booking are recorded in the category "Production, blue-collar specialties" in the "Other" section. These are vacancies for sawmill workers, cooks, machine operators, electricians, gas station attendants, and other workers. The number of such ads has increased 11-fold.

Significant growth is also observed in other categories. Compared to October 2024, in October 2025, the number of vacancies increased as follows:

general laborer – 18 times;

salesperson – 13 times;

builder – 9 times;

loader – 8 times;

driver – 5 times.

Demand for vacancies with booking increased 16-fold

The number of responses from job seekers in October 2025 compared to last year increased 16-fold – from dozens to hundreds and thousands.

The most popular vacancies among candidates are the same as among employers.

In particular:

salesperson – responses increased 66 times;

general laborer – 38 times;

builder – 9 times;

driver – 8 times;

loader – 7 times.

Leading regions and salary levels

The most ads with booking in October 2025 were recorded in the Kyiv region - almost 2 thousand.

300-700 vacancies each - in Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions.

In Zaporizhzhia and Ivano-Frankivsk, there were 200-250 ads, in other regions - 100-200.

The highest median salaries are offered in:

Ivano-Frankivsk region – UAH 40,000;

Kherson and Ternopil – UAH 35,000;

Kyiv – UAH 33,400;

Lviv and Volyn – UAH 32,500.

