USA announces urgent evacuation of personnel from Lebanon

The United States of America announced an urgent evacuation from Lebanon. The U.S. Department of State ordered non-critical personnel and family members of diplomats to leave Lebanese territory as soon as possible. This is reported by CNN with reference to the State Department's warning, reports UNN.

"Due to current regional events, we remind U.S. citizens to continue to exercise caution and urge them to monitor news for urgent developments," reads the warning. "- says the warning.

Evacuation and security measures concern not only Lebanon:

In Israel, family members of diplomats are being evacuated by sea, and diplomatic personnel have been ordered not to leave shelters, as there is a high risk of an Iranian attack.

In Iraq, the number of embassy staff has been reduced amid fears of an Iranian retaliatory strike.

In Saudi Arabia, the U.S. Embassy recommended that employees limit non-essential travel, especially to military facilities.

On Sunday, "given reports of regional fighting," the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia said it "recommended its staff exercise increased caution and limit non-essential travel to any military facilities in the region" and advises "American citizens in the Kingdom to do the same" "- CNN reports.

In Turkey, American diplomats were ordered to avoid personal travel to the consular district in Adana in the southern provinces of the country.

"Negative sentiment regarding US foreign policy could lead to actions against US or Western interests in Turkey" - the document explains.

Recall

On the night of June 22, the United States of America attacked Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to US President Donald Trump, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

The head of the White House stated that "Israel is now much safer." But Iran may expect new, even larger scale attacks.

Subsequently, an unnamed Israeli official told Axios that the Trump administration had preemptively informed Israel about the U.S. strikes on Iran. Additionally, a White House representative informed the media that Trump had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the operation.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset stated that the US airstrikes on Iran were an "incredible and stunning success," destroying the country's nuclear program. The operation, executed on Trump's order, targeted only nuclear facilities, not Iranian troops or people.

Persian Gulf countries are strengthening security measures after US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Bahrain and Kuwait are taking emergency measures, while other regional states are calling for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.