US strikes on Iran did not destroy Tehran's nuclear program, only set it back by months - CNN

U.S. military strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites last weekend did not destroy key components of Tehran's nuclear program and likely only set it back a few months. This was reported by CNN, citing U.S. intelligence data provided by three unnamed individuals familiar with the matter, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the assessment, prepared by the intelligence unit of the Pentagon, is based on an analysis of combat damage inflicted on Iran.

Early findings contradict repeated statements by President Donald Trump that the strikes "completely and definitively destroyed" Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also said on Sunday that Iran's nuclear ambitions "have been destroyed" - writes the publication.

According to media sources, Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles were not destroyed, with centrifuges mostly "intact."

According to estimates, the U.S. pushed them back, probably at most, a few months - the publication quotes one of its sources.

It is also indicated that the White House acknowledged the existence of relevant intelligence assessments but stated that it does not agree with them.

Recall

The day before, U.S. President Donald Trump reported that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire.

Later, U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance stated that Iran is no longer capable of creating nuclear weapons after U.S. strikes destroyed its infrastructure.

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Israel-Iran ceasefire – Fox News