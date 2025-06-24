House Representative Buddy Carter, a Republican from Georgia, wrote to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, stating that White House chief Donald Trump played an "extraordinary and historic role" in ending the "armed conflict between Israel and Iran and preventing the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism from acquiring the deadliest weapons on the planet." This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

Trump announced that the "12-day war" ended late Monday afternoon with a ceasefire set to take effect Tuesday night. Thus, the war allegedly ended just over a week after Israel first launched a preemptive strike on Iran, claiming that Tehran was dangerously close to acquiring nuclear weapons.

Over the next few days, the two countries exchanged missile strikes, and over the weekend, the US launched its own airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities.

On Monday, Iran responded with a missile strike on a US airbase in Qatar, but warned US and Qatari officials in advance. No casualties were reported as a result of this attack.

President Trump's influence was instrumental in quickly reaching an agreement that many considered impossible. President Trump also took bold, decisive steps to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism remains unable to acquire nuclear weapons – Carter wrote in his letter.

He stated that Trump's leadership during the crisis "exemplifies the very ideals the Nobel Peace Prize seeks to recognize: the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the promotion of international harmony. In a region plagued by historical animosity and political instability, such a breakthrough requires both courage and clarity of mind."

President Trump demonstrated both, offering the world a rare glimpse of hope. For these reasons, I respectfully submit this nomination of Donald J. Trump, the 47th President of the United States, for the Nobel Peace Prize – Carter concluded.

Addition

Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov expressed the opinion that US President Donald Trump is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he has the ambition to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. According to him, this is only possible with the cessation of this war.

"If you review the meeting in the Oval Office, he very clearly defined his position. He says: I am a mediator. He is not on anyone's side. He says: I am a mediator, I want and can help you in various ways... I still think he has a motive to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, and this is only possible if the war in Ukraine truly ends," Reznikov said.