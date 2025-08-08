$41.460.15
US still working on Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting site, there are several options - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

The US is actively looking for a location for a meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among the possible options being considered are the UAE, Rome, and Hungary.

US still working on Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting site, there are several options - report

Washington is still working on a meeting place for US President Donald Trump, Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the UAE and Rome being considered, CBS News journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported on X, citing sources, writes UNN.

US still working on a site for Trump/Putin/Zelenskyy meeting, but UAE and Rome, Italy are possibilities, sources told CBS News. Hungary is another potential place, I'm told. No decision yet.

- wrote journalist Jennifer Jacobs.

Recall

Reportedly, a meeting between Trump and Putin could take place next Monday, with Rome being considered as the venue. This would be the first meeting between Trump and Putin since Trump's return to office.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that there is a very high probability of a trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Media also reported that Trump intends to meet personally with Putin as early as next week, and shortly thereafter - with Putin and Zelenskyy.

The Kremlin later announced the agreement on a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days.

And Zelenskyy himself reported that various potential formats for peace meetings at the leader level were discussed in the near future: two bilateral formats, one trilateral.

Putin stated that his meeting with Zelenskyy is entirely possible, but "conditions must be created for this." He also expressed interest in meeting with Trump, which, he said, was mutual.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
