US sanctions should be synchronized with the 18th EU sanctions package - Sybiha

Ukraine hopes that the United States will impose new sanctions against Russia, and that the 18th package of European Union sanctions will be synchronized with them. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a panel discussion at the Dubrovnik Forum with the participation of the Prime Minister of Croatia and the Foreign Ministers of Italy, Brazil, and the Republic of Togo, writes UNN.

Details

"We hope that the US will impose new sanctions against the Russian Federation. It is also necessary that the 18th EU sanctions package be synchronized with them. The goal is to force the Russian Federation to cease fire at sea, on land, and in the air," Sybiha said.

Addition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Russian strikes on Lviv, Lutsk, and Chernivtsi, calling on partners to intensify work on the 18th package of sanctions. He emphasized the need to deprive Moscow of oil revenues that finance war crimes.

Sybiha met with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos. The parties discussed the creation of a special tribunal for Russia, compensation for victims of aggression, and the return of Ukrainian children.