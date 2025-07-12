US sanctions should be synchronized with the 18th EU sanctions package - Sybiha

$41.820.00
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 23031 views
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 137863 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 147870 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 146828 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 99037 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 82592 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 71942 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62631 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49712 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 39101 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Kharkiv under attack: the enemy strikes the city with "Shaheds" and KABsJuly 12, 01:59 AM
Attack on Lviv: residential building hit, gas and water leak occurredJuly 12, 02:56 AM
China's Foreign Minister's statement about not wanting Russia to be defeated in Ukraine contradicts Beijing's public statements - ISWJuly 12, 03:23 AM
The enemy destroyed a private house in Lutsk at nightJuly 12, 03:44 AM
The GUR intercepted the order of the Russian commander to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war09:07 AM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 137863 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 147870 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this "luxury" purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 212150 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Lviv
Poland
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM
Mikoyan MiG-29
Buk air defense system
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
B61 nuclear bomb

US sanctions should be synchronized with the 18th EU sanctions package - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Ukraine hopes for new US sanctions against Russia and their synchronization with the 18th EU sanctions package. The goal is to force the Russian Federation to cease fire on all fronts.

Ukraine hopes that the United States will impose new sanctions against Russia, and that the 18th package of European Union sanctions will be synchronized with them. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a panel discussion at the Dubrovnik Forum with the participation of the Prime Minister of Croatia and the Foreign Ministers of Italy, Brazil, and the Republic of Togo, writes UNN.

Details

"We hope that the US will impose new sanctions against the Russian Federation. It is also necessary that the 18th EU sanctions package be synchronized with them. The goal is to force the Russian Federation to cease fire at sea, on land, and in the air," Sybiha said.

Addition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to Russian strikes on Lviv, Lutsk, and Chernivtsi, calling on partners to intensify work on the 18th package of sanctions. He emphasized the need to deprive Moscow of oil revenues that finance war crimes.

Sybiha met with PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos. The parties discussed the creation of a special tribunal for Russia, compensation for victims of aggression, and the return of Ukrainian children.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Andriy Sybiha
Brazil
European Union
Croatia
Italy
United States
Chernivtsi
Lutsk
Lviv
