US Congress bans employees from using DeepSeek chatbot

The US Congress warned employees not to use the recently created Chinese chatbot DeepSeek. The reason for this is that attackers use it to infect devices. This is reported by Axios, UNN.

It is noted that Congress has faced difficulties in addressing the security and administrative issues caused by the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies.

Currently DeepSeek is under review by the CAO and is not currently authorized for official use by the House of Representatives - according to an Axios report from the chief administrative officer of the House of Representatives

"To mitigate these risks, the House of Representatives has taken security measures to restrict DeepSeek functionality on all devices issued by the House of Representatives," the CAO added.

The notice also says that employees are not allowed to install DeepSeek on any official phones, computers, or tablets.

Axios noted that this is not the first time that CAO has restricted the use of an AI product by employees, although other companies that have been attacked are based in the United States.

For example, in 2023, the agency placed restrictions on the use of ChatGPT, telling agencies that they could only use the paid version of the OpenAI chatbot for certain tasks. And in April 2024, the CAO informed employees that they could not use Microsoft Copilot.

The Italian regulator Garante blocked access to the Chinese AI application DeepSeek due to the threat to personal data. The company refused to provide information on the use of data, claiming that it does not operate in Italy.

