ChatGPT's Chinese competitor DeepSeek suffered a large-scale cyberattack

Chinese tech startup DeepSeek has announced that it has suffered “large-scale cyberattacks.”

Transmitted by UNN with reference to AP News.

Details

DeepSeek, whose chatbot has overtaken OpenAI ChatGPT as Apple's most downloaded app today, has reported “large-scale malicious attacks.” DeepSeek confirms the failures and inability to attract new users.

HelpHelp

DeepSeek is a generative artificial intelligence created by the Chinese startup of the same name that has been conquering the world in recent days.

DeepSeek was founded in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. Later that year, the company released its first large-scale AI language model.

The DeepSeek app is currently the most popular app on the App Store and Google Play. According to claims, DeepSeek's models match the capabilities of the best OpenAI models while using only a fraction of the computing power of their Western competitors.

The DeepSeek app differs from other chatbots, such as ChatGPT OpenAI, in that it formulates its reasoning before providing an answer to a prompt. The company claims that its R1 version offers the same performance as the latest version of OpenAI and has granted a license to build on it to individuals who want to develop chatbots based on this technology.

Although DeepSeek may be popular at the moment, the startup has also fallen victim to a cyberattack.

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine reacted to the emergence of a new Chinese DeepSeek and noted that “this is not a revolution, but an evolution”that “is unlikely to affect the race to create AGI”

Musk criticizes Trump's $500 billion AI project: President's staff is “furious”