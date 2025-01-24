Musk criticizes Trump's $500 billion AI project: President's staff is “furious”

Key allies of Donald Trump have expressed outrage over the actions of Elon Musk, who publicly criticized a large-scale $500 billion initiative to develop artificial intelligence. This was reported by Politico, according to UNN.



Details

One White House official said that Musk had crossed the line when he wrote accusations against the artificial intelligence project.

One of Trump's allies added that Musk is abusing his proximity to the president. Another Republican close to the White House went further, saying that “Trump's staff is furious” that Musk is using his vast social media platform to cool enthusiasm for a deal that Trump had only yesterday called “monumental” and “spectacular.

It is quite clear that he is abusing his proximity to the president... The problem is that the president has no influence on him, and Ilon does not care at all, - Trump's ally said.

It is very rare for a senior adviser like Musk to publicly criticize the president's initiatives. His remarks have already sparked rumors among Republicans about whether he and Trump will eventually clash. Musk gained almost unprecedented access to Trump during the transition period, when he literally moved in with him at Mar-a-Lago and headed Trump's so-called “Office of Government Efficiency.

During his first term, Trump demonstrated tolerance for internal conflicts in his White House. But the 2024 campaign, led by Susie Wiles and Chris LaSevita, has been praised for its minimal leaks and limited public drama.

After Trump's election victory, some of his allies hoped that Musk would keep a greater distance. However, it is unclear how much time Musk has spent with Trump since the inauguration. Musk said he was in the Oval Office on Tuesday and worked from the West Wing of the White House this week.

We are now trying to understand his ideas - they are innovative. But there are problems with their implementation, - said a White House official.

He added that West Wing employees are still listening to Musk's comments on artificial intelligence.

Trump is ready to let Musk or Oracle chairman buy TikTok

Musk, who has his own artificial intelligence startup, did not attend Trump's presentation of the Stargate project, aimed at modernizing the US AI infrastructure with the participation of tech giants such as OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, has long been critical of its CEO Sam Altman. On Wednesday, he spent most of the day trolling Altman online:

“They don't really have that money,” Musk said.

And he added about SoftBank: “They don't have anywhere near $10 billion, this is reliable information.

When asked by journalists about Musk's criticism, Trump replied that they were investing their money.

The government does not finance anything. It's their money. They are very rich people, so I hope they will do it... And Elon just hates one of the parties to the deal - Trump added.

In an interview with Fox News, White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt avoided the topic of Musk. She merely said that “Americans should trust the words of President Trump and these CEOs” and that “investment will come to the country along with jobs.

Musk seems to support another investor, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, saying: “He definitely has the money.

Musk even reposted a joke about Altman and his team “smoking crack” to come up with the $500 billion figure for the Stargate project.

Altman responded to Musk on the X platform:

“I understand that what's best for the country is not always best for your companies, but I hope that in your new position you will put America first.

Previously

US President Donald Trump announced the Stargate initiative, a joint project of OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle aimed at investing up to $500 billion in the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.