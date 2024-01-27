US approves sale of F-16 to Turkey

The State Department has authorized the possible sale of F-16 fighter jets, modernization kits and other systems to Turkey for $23 billion. This was reported by the Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

The possible sale would be in line with U.S. foreign policy and national security goals, as it would increase the capabilities and interoperability of the NATO ally's air force, which is important for political and economic stability in Europe the US side said in a statement.

It is noted that this step was taken a few hours after Turkey ratified Sweden's accession to NATO.

The sale to Ankara includes 40 new aircraft and equipment to modernize 79 fighters from the existing Turkish F-16 fleet. In parallel, Greece will receive 40 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and related equipment.

The State Department simultaneously approved the sale to Turkey and Greece in an effort to find a balance between two allies with a history of tense relations.

Recall

Sweden applied in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his opposition to Sweden's accession to NATO. According to the Turkish side, Stockholm protects people whom Ankara considers terrorists.

For their part, U.S. lawmakers have suspended the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until it confirms Sweden's membership in the Alliance.

