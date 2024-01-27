ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
US approves sale of F-16 to Turkey

US approves sale of F-16 to Turkey

The US State Department has authorized a potential $23 billion sale of 40 new F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits for Turkey's existing F-16 fleet. This happened shortly after Turkey ratified Sweden's accession to NATO. At the same time, Greece will receive 40 F-35 fighter jets in order to balance relations between the two NATO allies.

The State Department has authorized the possible sale of F-16 fighter jets, modernization kits and other systems to Turkey for $23 billion. This was reported by the Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

The possible sale would be in line with U.S. foreign policy and national security goals, as it would increase the capabilities and interoperability of the NATO ally's air force, which is important for political and economic stability in Europe

the US side said in a statement.

It is noted that this step was taken a few hours after Turkey ratified Sweden's accession to NATO.

The sale to Ankara includes 40 new aircraft and equipment to modernize 79 fighters from the existing Turkish F-16 fleet. In parallel, Greece will receive 40 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and related equipment.

The State Department simultaneously approved the sale to Turkey and Greece in an effort to find a balance between two allies with a history of tense relations.

Recall

Sweden applied in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his opposition to Sweden's accession to NATO. According to the Turkish side, Stockholm protects people whom Ankara considers terrorists.

For their part, U.S. lawmakers have suspended the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until it confirms Sweden's membership in the Alliance.

Contact us about advertising