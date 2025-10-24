Ukrzaliznytsia warned of train delays in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions due to shelling

On Friday, October 24, train traffic in Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions is complicated due to infrastructure damage and traffic restrictions; combined transportation, backup traction, and bypass routes are being used. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Due to massive shelling, we have complicated traffic in several regions at once, using combined transportation, backup traction, and sometimes bypass routes. - the post says.

Kirovohrad region

As a result of the shelling overnight, the railway infrastructure was damaged. Fires were promptly extinguished, there were no casualties (as everyone moved to shelters in time), and the gauge was restored on both tracks. However, delays on the de-energized section affected 4 trains due to movement under backup diesel locomotives:

51/52 Odesa - Zaporizhzhia

127/128 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia

7/8 Kharkiv - Odesa

53/54 Dnipro - Odesa

The average delay time is more than 2 hours - Ukrzaliznytsia warned.

Kharkiv region

Due to traffic restrictions caused by shelling, trains to Lozova are moving on an altered route with delays, and combined logistics are being used.

Thus, overnight, passengers of train No. 92/91 Kramatorsk - Odesa - Kramatorsk were delivered by bus service with the help of local authorities in the Kharkiv region.

Train No. 103/104 Kramatorsk - Lviv changed its route. Despite the delay and bypass route, this flight successfully carried out a planned civilian evacuation from Lozova of 19 low-mobility passengers, 2 cats, and a dog.

Further today, trains will move on a bypass route through Merefa with a delay of about 2 hours:

No. 102 Kherson - Kramatorsk

No. 104 Lviv - Kramatorsk

No. 712 Kyiv - Kramatorsk

Sumy region

Combined logistics train + bus is used.

In particular, passengers of train No. 787 Tereshchenska - Kyiv are delivered by buses to Konotop, where boarding for train No. 779 Sumy - Kyiv is organized.

Ukrzaliznytsia urged passengers to "be patient and follow the information on official resources" and reminded them about the possibility of receiving notifications through the mobile application.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision on the protection of critical infrastructure, including the creation of the Coordination Center for Engineering Protection. The government allocated funds from the reserve fund for the protection and restoration of infrastructure in the frontline regions and Ukrzaliznytsia.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 8 billion from the state budget's reserve fund for the needs of "Ukrzaliznytsia"