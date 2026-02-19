Ukrzaliznytsia changed train routes in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions on February 19
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia updated information on train movements on February 19. The changes affected Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Ukrzaliznytsia announced operational information regarding train traffic on Thursday, February 19. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of Ukraine's main railway carrier.
Details
In Sumy region, regional trains temporarily run to and from Konotop.
In Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, passengers are picked up by buses from Lozova in the direction of Kramatorsk.
On the Kramatorsk direction, train No. 102 will wait for transfers from shuttle buses from Donetsk region, which are delayed due to difficult weather conditions. Regional express trains in the Izium direction run with minor delays
In Zaporizhzhia region, trains No. 86/85 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia - Lviv, No. 5/6 Yasinya - Zaporizhzhia - Yasinya, No. 128/127 Lviv - Zaporizhzhia - Lviv and No. 51/52 Odesa - Zaporizhzhia - Odesa will run to and from Dnipro.
Accordingly, a bus transfer operates between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. We plan to run other long-distance trains to/from Zaporizhzhia, but the final decision will be made promptly - depending on the situation
