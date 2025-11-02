Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3

Tomorrow, November 3, electricity consumption restriction schedules will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine due to large-scale missile and drone attacks by Russia on energy infrastructure. This was reported by "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Details

The company emphasized that the aggressor continues to deliberately strike at energy facilities, which leads to a power deficit in the energy system. To avoid emergency shutdowns and balance consumption, dispatchers are forced to temporarily limit electricity supply.

As a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv Oblast, and Chernihiv Oblast are partially without power.

Planned measures will be implemented during the following periods:

Hourly outage schedules for household consumers – from 08:00 to 11:00 – from 16:00 to 22:00. The volume of restrictions – from 0.5 to 2 queues depending on the region.

Power limitation schedules for industry – from 08:00 to 11:00 – from 16:00 to 22:00

Ukrenergo warns: the time and scale of outages may change quickly depending on the state of the energy system. Therefore, Ukrainians are advised to follow the announcements of local oblenergos.

The company urged consumers to use electricity as economically as possible during the hours when its supply is restored according to the schedule – this will help reduce the load and avoid additional restrictions.

