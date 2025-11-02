Donetsk region de-energized due to Russian invaders' strikes - OVA

Donetsk region is de-energized. Power supply in the region will be restored after repair work, as soon as possible. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the head Vadym Filashkin.

Details

The entire Donetsk region is de-energized. Due to enemy strikes on infrastructure, emergency power outages have begun in the national power grid. - reported the Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

According to Filashkin, specialists are already working.

While energy workers are dealing with the problem, as soon as it is possible, power supply in the region will be restored.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, at the beginning of October, without electricity remained all of Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka, and some districts of Kramatorsk.

