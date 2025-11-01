Ukraine prepares for power outages on November 2: schedules for household consumers and industry

On Sunday, November 2, power outage schedules for household consumers and power limitation schedules for industry will be applied in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

In some regions of Ukraine, consumption restriction measures will be applied. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the company noted.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

hourly outage schedules - from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 - with a volume of 0.5 to 1.5 queues;

power limitation schedules - from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 - for industrial consumers.

The time and scope of restrictions may change.

Recall

On October 30, hundreds of settlements were left without electricity after another missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation. The strikes were aimed at thermal and energy generation facilities, and power outages were recorded in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv regions.

