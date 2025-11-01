Ukraine prepares for power outages on November 2: schedules for household consumers and industry

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 1, 02:21 PM • 17991 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 33173 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 41924 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 64074 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 59645 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 39655 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 53140 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 43433 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37344 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36723 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Budanov's operation in Pokrovsk refuted Putin's and Gerasimov's false statements to the whole world - bloggerNovember 1, 12:55 PM • 10801 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 20242 views
Zelenskyy announced new winter support: direct aid, free travel, and check-upsNovember 1, 01:47 PM • 12474 views
It's not scary: "Madyar" announced blackouts in RussiaNovember 1, 03:47 PM • 13074 views
In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian command ordered the execution of female soldiers who refuse to go into battle - partisansNovember 1, 04:11 PM • 7458 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 64074 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 59645 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 73298 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 66236 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 58064 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
United States
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 20353 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 41924 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 73298 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 45449 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 53891 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
The Economist

Ukraine prepares for power outages on November 2: schedules for household consumers and industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1554 views

On November 2, power outage schedules for household consumers and power limitations for industry will be in effect in Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Ukraine prepares for power outages on November 2: schedules for household consumers and industry

On Sunday, November 2, power outage schedules for household consumers and power limitation schedules for industry will be applied in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

In some regions of Ukraine, consumption restriction measures will be applied. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the company noted.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

  • hourly outage schedules - from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 - with a volume of 0.5 to 1.5 queues;
    • power limitation schedules - from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 - for industrial consumers.

       The time and scope of restrictions may change.

      Recall

      On October 30, hundreds of settlements were left without electricity after another missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation. The strikes were aimed at thermal and energy generation facilities, and power outages were recorded in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv regions.

      Ukrenergo explained the reason for sudden emergency blackouts in Kyiv and a number of regions27.10.25, 16:28 • 5191 view

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Society
      Electricity outage schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine