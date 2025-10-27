$42.000.10
Ukrenergo explained the reason for sudden emergency blackouts in Kyiv and a number of regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1662 views

Emergency blackouts on October 27 were introduced due to unexpectedly high electricity consumption. Subsequently, they will be replaced by hourly blackout schedules that will be in effect during peak consumption periods.

Emergency blackouts on Monday, October 27, were introduced due to higher-than-expected electricity consumption. Hourly blackout schedules will be formed later, said Vitaliy Zaichenko, head of "Ukrenergo", on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Today, power limitation schedules for industry were planned. Unfortunately, these schedules were not effective. We calculated that consumption went higher, mainly due to cloudy weather in Ukraine. To preserve our energy system, we had to introduce emergency blackout schedules, which will eventually switch to hourly blackout schedules.

- Zaichenko explained.

He also explained that hourly blackout schedules will be in effect during periods when electricity is consumed most actively.

There are periods of power deficit in the energy system – this is the period of morning peak consumption (from 10 to 12 o'clock) and evening (from 15 to 19 o'clock). It is during this period that hourly blackout schedules will be in effect.

- Zaichenko explained.

Supplement

On October 27, in Kyiv, by order of "Ukrenergo", stabilization electricity blackout schedules were applied, as reported by DTEK. Blackout schedules for users, divided into groups, appeared online.

In several regions of Ukraine on October 27, hourly electricity blackouts were forcibly introduced in the amount of 1 to 2.5 queues due to the difficult situation in the energy system. The reason is bad weather: it left 54 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region without electricity.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DTEK
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv