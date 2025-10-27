Ukrenergo explained the reason for sudden emergency blackouts in Kyiv and a number of regions

Emergency blackouts on Monday, October 27, were introduced due to higher-than-expected electricity consumption. Hourly blackout schedules will be formed later, said Vitaliy Zaichenko, head of "Ukrenergo", on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Today, power limitation schedules for industry were planned. Unfortunately, these schedules were not effective. We calculated that consumption went higher, mainly due to cloudy weather in Ukraine. To preserve our energy system, we had to introduce emergency blackout schedules, which will eventually switch to hourly blackout schedules.

He also explained that hourly blackout schedules will be in effect during periods when electricity is consumed most actively.

There are periods of power deficit in the energy system – this is the period of morning peak consumption (from 10 to 12 o'clock) and evening (from 15 to 19 o'clock). It is during this period that hourly blackout schedules will be in effect.