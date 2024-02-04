Ukrainian General Staff: 66 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Over the last day, 66 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 53 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report on February 4, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the separate military unit "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, 5 enemy attacks were repelled near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 8 occupants' attacks in the areas of Serebryanske forestry, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 27 enemy attacks near Novokalynove and Avdiivka and 3 more attacks near Pervomaiske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled seven attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled three attacks south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector Ukrainian defense forces repelled an enemy attack near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful assault operations.

