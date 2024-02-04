Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation 12 strikes to Russians - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports .

Details

The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed it:

one X-59 guided missile,

10 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type

3 enemy reconnaissance UAVs.

Missile troops struck at 1 area of concentration of personnel and 1 enemy artillery unit.

