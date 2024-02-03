The situation at the front: the General Staff announced that 45 combat clashes took place during the day

The General Staff stated that 45 combat engagements took place over the day. The enemy carried out 54 air strikes and fired 33 times from multiple launch rocket systems, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report.

"The situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day 45 combat engagements took place. The enemy carried out 54 air strikes and fired 33 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Residential private and apartment buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged," the statement said.

Add

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

Plus 880 occupants and 10 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses