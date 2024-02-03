ukenru
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103392 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130888 views

March 1, 01:58 PM • 131468 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 172826 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 170215 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277284 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 178048 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245712 views

Actual
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 77 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 77 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32625 views

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops repelled 77 combat engagements in various parts of the frontline over the past day.

Over the past day, 77 combat engagements took place. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report on February 3, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the separate military unit "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, 5 enemy attacks were repelled near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five occupants' attacks near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation Center in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 29 enemy attacks in the area of Avdiivka and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled seven attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the occupants south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 7 unsuccessful assault operations.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes against the enemy over the last day - General Staff03.02.24, 07:09 • 30395 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ternyThorns
bakhmutBakhmut
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

