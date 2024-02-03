Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes against the enemy over the last day - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the missile troops struck at:

3 ammunition depots,

1 enemy artillery unit.

Ukrainian soldiers are actively inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Ukrainian Special Forces fighters destroy an enemy infantry fighting vehicle that was shelling the right bank of Kherson region