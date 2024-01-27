Ukrainian Special Forces fighters destroy an enemy infantry fighting vehicle that was shelling the right bank of Kherson region

Ukrainian special forces destroyed a Russian infantry fighting vehicle that was shelling the right bank of the Kherson region. This was reported by the Command of the Special Operations Forces, UNN reports.

Details

Operators of one of the Special Forces units during aerial reconnaissance in the Kherson sector discovered an enemy BMP-2. The enemy was constantly shelling the positions of the Defense Forces on the right bank.

The target was struck by attack drones and destroyed. In addition, the SAF operators struck the communication antenna. As a "bonus", the tricolor flying on it was shot down.

