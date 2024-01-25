Ukrainian Armed Forces show how they destroyed a Russian BMP-2 that was shelling the right bank of Kherson region

During aerial reconnaissance in the Kherson sector, operators of one of the SSO units discovered and destroyed an enemy BMP-2, from which the Russians were constantly shelling the positions of the Defense Forces on the right bank. In addition to the Russian combat vehicle, the Ukrainian Special Forces also hit a communication antenna and the flag of the aggressor country, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy's BMP-2, from which the Russians constantly shelled the positions of the Defense Forces on the right bank of the Kherson region, was discovered by operators of one of the SSO units during aerial reconnaissance.

They aimed an attack drone at the target and completely destroyed the vehicle from which the occupiers were shelling Kherson residents.

In addition, the Ukrainian forces struck the communication antenna. As a "bonus", they also shot down the Russian tricolor flying on the antenna.