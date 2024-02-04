Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 21 occupants' attacks near Avdiivka: situation at the front

Within the last day, 59 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy carried out 32 air strikes and fired 37 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

At the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne and Pishchane in Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled three attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks near Bagdanivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Mariinsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupants, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 5 times.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Shakhtarsk sector, the General Staff said.

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two attacks north of Pryiutne and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, 2 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops were made during the day.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Zelenskyy discusses defense of Ukraine with new Western air defense systems with Eastern Air Command