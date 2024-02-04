Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 21 occupants' attacks near Avdiivka: situation at the front

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103327 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130793 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131399 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172765 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277211 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178040 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167047 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245648 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102923 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94995 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92082 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100679 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46471 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277211 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245648 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230833 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256251 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242065 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12002 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130793 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104211 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104314 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120568 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 21 occupants' attacks near Avdiivka: situation at the front

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41387 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 21 attacks near Avdiivka, while the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve their tactical positions in many areas of the frontline.

Within the last day, 59 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy carried out 32 air strikes and fired 37 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.  This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

At the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. 

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. He carried out air strikes in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne and Pishchane in Kharkiv region. 

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled three attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three attacks near Bagdanivka and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. 

In the Mariinsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupants, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 5 times. 

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Shakhtarsk sector, the General Staff said. 

In the Zaporizhzhya sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two attacks north of Pryiutne and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. 

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, 2 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops were made during the day. 

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Zelenskyy discusses defense of Ukraine with new Western air defense systems with Eastern Air Command

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
avdiivkaAvdiivka
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ternyThorns
dnieperDnieper
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

