Zelenskyy discusses defense of Ukraine with new Western air defense systems with Eastern Air Command

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the soldiers of the Eastern Air Command the protection of Ukrainian cities and villages, critical infrastructure facilities and the front line through the future supply of Western air defense systems. The President announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Air Command "East". We discussed the protection of our cities and villages, critical infrastructure and the front line from the air. We talked about the peculiarities of using Western air defense systems and reinforcement through future deliveries - The President wrote.

The President also awarded combat pilots who defend Ukrainian skies .

"Thank you for your accurate actions and the destruction of the enemy," Zelensky said.

Addendum

On February 2, the President announced that Ukraine had received two additional air defense systemsthat shoot down everything.