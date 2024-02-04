Zelenskyy discusses defense of Ukraine with new Western air defense systems with Eastern Air Command
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy discussed with the Eastern Air Command the protection of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from air attacks and the potential for enhanced protection through future deliveries of Western air defense systems.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the soldiers of the Eastern Air Command the protection of Ukrainian cities and villages, critical infrastructure facilities and the front line through the future supply of Western air defense systems. The President announced this in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
Air Command "East". We discussed the protection of our cities and villages, critical infrastructure and the front line from the air. We talked about the peculiarities of using Western air defense systems and reinforcement through future deliveries
The President also awarded combat pilots who defend Ukrainian skies .
"Thank you for your accurate actions and the destruction of the enemy," Zelensky said.
Addendum
On February 2, the President announced that Ukraine had received two additional air defense systemsthat shoot down everything.