EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 15624 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 26424 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 24204 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 23128 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 20554 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 18417 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 19731 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 30059 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 48322 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Ukraine's Defense Forces are doing everything to thwart it: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to reports of a possible large-scale Russian offensive in the near future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, commented on Die Welt's publication about a possible large-scale Russian offensive in the spring-summer of 2026. Kovalenko noted that the enemy's plans are known, and Ukraine's Defense Forces are doing everything to thwart them.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are doing everything to thwart it: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to reports of a possible large-scale Russian offensive in the near future

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, commented on a publication in the German newspaper Die Welt stating that Russians are likely preparing a large-scale offensive in Ukraine in the spring-summer of 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kovalenko's post on Telegram, as well as to the Die Welt publication.

Details

According to the publication, the Russians are massing significant forces on Ukraine's eastern and southern borders. At the same time, the American Institute for the Study of War noted that the Kremlin is betting on a forceful scenario to end the war, despite diplomatic statements, and plans to use strategic reserves, the formation of which has been ongoing since last year.

Kovalenko stated that Die Welt "is not the primary source regarding Russian plans for spring and summer."

The fact that the enemy is preparing reserves to try to increase pressure in several directions has been discussed since December-January. The Western press is somewhat behind. The enemy's plans are known, understood, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to disrupt them as much as possible.

 - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that in January, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched 48 DeepStrike attacks on the Russian oil and gas industry, which reduced overall oil refining by 19%.

Yevhen Ustimenko

