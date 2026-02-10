Ukraine's Defense Forces are doing everything to thwart it: the Center for Countering Disinformation reacted to reports of a possible large-scale Russian offensive in the near future

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, commented on a publication in the German newspaper Die Welt stating that Russians are likely preparing a large-scale offensive in Ukraine in the spring-summer of 2026. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kovalenko's post on Telegram, as well as to the Die Welt publication.

Details

According to the publication, the Russians are massing significant forces on Ukraine's eastern and southern borders. At the same time, the American Institute for the Study of War noted that the Kremlin is betting on a forceful scenario to end the war, despite diplomatic statements, and plans to use strategic reserves, the formation of which has been ongoing since last year.

Kovalenko stated that Die Welt "is not the primary source regarding Russian plans for spring and summer."

The fact that the enemy is preparing reserves to try to increase pressure in several directions has been discussed since December-January. The Western press is somewhat behind. The enemy's plans are known, understood, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to disrupt them as much as possible. - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that in January, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched 48 DeepStrike attacks on the Russian oil and gas industry, which reduced overall oil refining by 19%.