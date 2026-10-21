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Ukraine's capitulation would mean the capitulation of the entire West - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine's capitulation would mean the defeat of all its allies. He called Russia's hybrid attacks the main threat to Europe.

Ukraine's capitulation would mean the capitulation of the entire West - Merz

Ukraine's capitulation is ruled out, as it would mean the defeat of all its allies. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a forum in Berlin, calling Russia's daily hybrid attacks the main threat to Europe's security. DW reports, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the German government emphasized that Berlin and its European partners remain ready for negotiations at any time, but support for Kyiv is being provided not to prolong the conflict, but to protect sovereignty.

We are supporting Ukraine not in order to prolong this war. But capitulation — or even the unconditional capitulation of Ukraine — is ruled out. Because that would mean the capitulation of all of us

- Merz emphasized.

In addition, the chancellor called Russian disinformation, acts of sabotage, and hybrid attacks on communication systems the greatest threat to Germany's security. In his view, Moscow is carrying out a fundamental attack on the European political order established after the end of the "Cold War."

Merz noted that such hostile actions occur daily, while their danger is still underestimated in the country, adding: "My greatest concern at the moment is not our economy, nor the US or China, but Russia's influence on our society."

The United States is no longer participating in the defense of Ukraine — Merz20.10.26, 07:15 • 30277 views

Olga Rozgon

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