Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:43 AM • 32356 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Key issues, from territories to NATO, remain open, and the peace plan is just entering its most difficult phase.

Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida marked a new stage in discussing future security for Ukraine and possible compromises on peace. Key issues – from territories to NATO – remain open. Political scientist-internationalist Stanislav Zhelikhovsky told UNN correspondent about what security tools might emerge and what to expect next.

Details

The meeting in Miami was another attempt to outline the boundaries of a possible peace plan. The political scientist believes that the negotiations were productive, but unlikely to bring quick solutions due to the high stakes and the overly complex positions of the parties. The process itself, the expert claims, is only entering its most difficult phase.

These negotiations were quite productive, although much work still needs to be done. It was clear that the negotiation track would not be easy, and we could not fit into a tight timeframe. Too many issues require clarification, and it is still unknown whether Russia is ready for a ceasefire.

 - noted Zhelikhovsky.

One of the key factors influencing the negotiations is the expected meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to the political scientist, it is there that the most sensitive issues – from territories to the question of NATO – may be considered.

History will not appreciate attempts to forget Russia's crimes: EU sets red line for peace talks on Ukraine01.12.25, 16:10 • 3216 views

In particular, a variant is being discussed in which not Kyiv, but the Alliance itself will temporarily stop eastward expansion – and Washington may try to present such an approach as a compromise, the expert noted.

The point is not to force Ukraine to abandon NATO membership. The Alliance itself can announce a decision not to accept Ukraine temporarily, but this is also not in our interests.

This is done to avoid constitutional changes, which are impossible during martial law and can cause public resistance.

- explains the political scientist.

The most acute issue is that of territories, as Moscow seeks to consolidate control over the entire Donbas, including areas not occupied by Russia.

Trump's envoy Witkoff and Ukrainian negotiator meet again in Florida - media01.12.25, 16:09 • 2638 views

Of course, the issue of territories is very important for us. And I think that precisely because of this, we do not yet have a final draft of the so-called peace plan.

 - explains the expert.

The imposed idea of territorial "exchange," Stanislav Zhelikhovsky emphasizes, is unacceptable for Ukrainian society.

In fact, we are offered to exchange our territories for our own. Russia wants at least the entire Donbas and insists on Ukraine's voluntary withdrawal. This will cause resistance, and it is absolutely unacceptable. But the pressure from our Western partners is also present - this should be understood.

 - emphasizes the expert.

Also among the main topics of negotiations in Miami were security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war. 

Perhaps there will be a new agreement that will have real mechanisms of action. I see an option either to conclude a stronger agreement or to grant Ukraine the status of a major non-NATO US ally.

 - emphasizes Stanislav Zhelikhovsky.

Regarding the further course of negotiations, political scientist Ihor Reyterovych emphasizes that the next stage will depend on Moscow's reaction, as it is there that the further scenario will be decided.

The ball is once again thrown to the Russian side; depending on how the Russians react to the proposals that were discussed and will now be presented to them, well, that will determine, in fact, where this situation will move next.

 - said the political scientist.

However, Ihor Reyterovych also emphasized that the Ukrainian position in the negotiations looks strong due to a clear stance and a high level of the delegation.

First of all, it should be noted that Ukraine has a clear position. We have indeed voiced it publicly many times. Secondly, we have a serious delegation, which distinguishes, for example, the composition of the delegation when the Russians traveled there. That is, we show that we are interested in this.

 - explains Reyterovych.

The political scientist also emphasized the risk that negotiations with Russia will be complicated, as the Russian side may put forward "inadequate" demands that will be unacceptable even for the United States.

Zelenskyy, Macron, and Starmer discussed with Umerov and Witkoff the results of Ukraine-US negotiations in Florida01.12.25, 16:18 • 1456 views

The possibility here is that the Russians may put forward simply inadequate demands, and even for the Americans, for the Trump administration, this will become clear. Therefore, they may simply focus on increasing pressure on Russia. That is, we may have both a positive and a negative moment here.

- noted the political scientist.

Reyterovych indicated that it is impossible to predict how the situation will change - everything will depend on the results of Witkoff's trip to negotiations with Russian dictator Putin.

This will change the balance in any case, but it is difficult to say in whose favor for now. Everything will still depend on the results of Witkoff's trip. And what they will talk about. Will he go there just to listen to Russia's position, to convey it to Trump, or will he go there with some draft document that was previously even agreed with Ukraine?

- summarized Reyterovych.

Significant progress achieved: Umerov reported to Zelenskyy on negotiations in Florida01.12.25, 17:27 • 410 views

Alla Kiosak

