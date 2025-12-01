Significant progress achieved: Umerov reported to Zelenskyy on negotiations in Florida

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 2246 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 5288 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 10062 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 13769 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 17352 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19584 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 34331 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19244 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 34999 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37225 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.1m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 14841 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 19339 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 24348 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 15571 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 13412 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 1948 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 13624 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 24569 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 34341 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 35006 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Belgium
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 15718 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 19494 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 79340 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 56323 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 72622 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Diia (service)
Gold

Significant progress achieved: Umerov reported to Zelenskyy on negotiations in Florida

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation during negotiations in the US, reported to President Zelenskyy on the interim results of the negotiations in Florida. Significant progress has been made, but some issues require further refinement.

Significant progress achieved: Umerov reported to Zelenskyy on negotiations in Florida

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, reported on the interim results of negotiations with the American side in Florida regarding a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. Umerov reported the results to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, two days of intensive meetings allowed for significant progress, although a number of issues require further refinement.

"We will coordinate": Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's key priorities with international partners01.12.25, 17:18 • 1068 views

Had a phone conversation with the President of Ukraine following the work of the Ukrainian delegation in Florida. Over two very productive days in the USA, we spent many hours in meetings and negotiations. We managed to achieve significant progress, although some issues require further refinement. We are grateful to the American side for their constructive approach and partnership. We agreed to maintain constant and close contact in continuing this process.

- Umerov wrote.

He also emphasized that in the near future, the Ukrainian delegation will present a prepared full report to the President personally during a meeting in Europe, which is scheduled for tomorrow in Ireland.

I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy29.11.25, 20:27 • 37363 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
Rustem Umerov
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida