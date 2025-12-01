Significant progress achieved: Umerov reported to Zelenskyy on negotiations in Florida

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, reported on the interim results of negotiations with the American side in Florida regarding a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. Umerov reported the results to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, two days of intensive meetings allowed for significant progress, although a number of issues require further refinement.

Had a phone conversation with the President of Ukraine following the work of the Ukrainian delegation in Florida. Over two very productive days in the USA, we spent many hours in meetings and negotiations. We managed to achieve significant progress, although some issues require further refinement. We are grateful to the American side for their constructive approach and partnership. We agreed to maintain constant and close contact in continuing this process. - Umerov wrote.

He also emphasized that in the near future, the Ukrainian delegation will present a prepared full report to the President personally during a meeting in Europe, which is scheduled for tomorrow in Ireland.

