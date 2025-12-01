$42.270.07
"We will coordinate": Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's key priorities with international partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

He emphasized the importance of progress in developing security guarantees and a long-term foundation for the stability of Ukraine and Europe.

"We will coordinate": Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's key priorities with international partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed key priorities for Ukraine with international partners. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, the content of the Ukrainian delegation's negotiations with the American side in Florida was discussed. He also announced the preparation of future meetings in Europe.

The format is really useful - a significant part of Europe is together, and this greatly helps Europe protect common interests. Ukraine, France, Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, the European Commission, the European Council, the NATO Secretary General

- Zelenskyy's post reads.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of progress in developing security guarantees and a long-term basis for our resilience - both Ukraine's and Europe's.

We equally perceive that the war must end with dignity. We will continue to coordinate

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, he did not specify what exactly "ending the war with dignity" means.

