06:27 PM • 574 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy
05:13 PM • 4606 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 6844 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM • 9178 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 11496 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 12287 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 12609 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 12929 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 13821 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14363 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

The Ukrainian delegation will arrive in the USA on November 29 to continue the dialogue on ending the war, with clear directives. President Zelenskyy also reported on the shelling of Ukraine on November 29, where 19 missiles and almost 560 drones were shot down.

I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy

On Saturday evening, November 29 (US time), the Ukrainian delegation should already be in the United States of America - the dialogue based on the points from Geneva will be continued. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address to Ukrainians, as reported by UNN.

Details

The American side shows constructiveness, and it is quite realistic to finalize the steps in the coming days to determine how to end the war with dignity. The Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives, and I expect the guys to work according to clear Ukrainian priorities.

- the statement says.

Zelenskyy also mentioned the shelling of Ukraine on November 29. He noted that Russia does not change its tactics and tries to inflict such pain on Ukraine before winter.

19 missiles were shot down, including ballistic missiles. Almost 560 drones were also suppressed, including about 300 "Shaheds". Unfortunately, not everything was shot down.

- added the president.

Recall

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service completed work on dismantling structures and eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29 in Kyiv. As a result of the enemy attack, 37 people were injured, two died.

UNN also reported that US President's special representative Steve Witkoff offered Ukraine a 10-year exemption from US tariffs instead of Tomahawk missiles. In his opinion, missiles will not have a significant effect in the war with Russia, and tariff exemption will help revive the Ukrainian economy.

Yevhen Ustimenko

