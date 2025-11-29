I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - Zelenskyy

On Saturday evening, November 29 (US time), the Ukrainian delegation should already be in the United States of America - the dialogue based on the points from Geneva will be continued. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address to Ukrainians, as reported by UNN.

Details

The American side shows constructiveness, and it is quite realistic to finalize the steps in the coming days to determine how to end the war with dignity. The Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives, and I expect the guys to work according to clear Ukrainian priorities. - the statement says.

Zelenskyy also mentioned the shelling of Ukraine on November 29. He noted that Russia does not change its tactics and tries to inflict such pain on Ukraine before winter.

19 missiles were shot down, including ballistic missiles. Almost 560 drones were also suppressed, including about 300 "Shaheds". Unfortunately, not everything was shot down. - added the president.

Recall

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service completed work on dismantling structures and eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29 in Kyiv. As a result of the enemy attack, 37 people were injured, two died.

UNN also reported that US President's special representative Steve Witkoff offered Ukraine a 10-year exemption from US tariffs instead of Tomahawk missiles. In his opinion, missiles will not have a significant effect in the war with Russia, and tariff exemption will help revive the Ukrainian economy.