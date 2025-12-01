History will not appreciate attempts to forget Russia's crimes: EU sets red line for peace talks on Ukraine

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
01:38 PM • 2318 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 5512 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 11952 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 14939 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 26092 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 17421 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 29597 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36691 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49336 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41820 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.1m/s
87%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhotoDecember 1, 06:15 AM • 15844 views
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 10114 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 12708 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 15679 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 8302 views
Publications
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 7228 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 15855 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 26092 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 29597 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 74030 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 8550 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideo08:53 AM • 12843 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 74030 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 54519 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 70809 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
The Guardian

History will not appreciate attempts to forget Russia's crimes: EU sets red line for peace talks on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The EU warns the Donald Trump administration against granting amnesty to Putin or writing off Russia's war crimes, calling it a strategic catastrophe. The EU emphasizes the need to hold Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine and supports the creation of a tribunal.

History will not appreciate attempts to forget Russia's crimes: EU sets red line for peace talks on Ukraine
Photo: AP

The European Union has publicly outlined a red line that cannot be crossed during possible peace talks on Ukraine: no attempts to amnesty Putin or write off Russia's war crimes. Brussels warns the Donald Trump administration that any "clean slate" for the Kremlin would be a strategic and historical catastrophe. This is stated in the Politico material, writes UNN.

Details

The EU issued a sharp statement amid reports that the draft of a possible US peace plan could have contained provisions for a "full amnesty" for Russian war crimes and subsequent economic rehabilitation of the Russian Federation.

They will come with a marker and a map - then with tanks to redraw borders: Lithuanian Foreign Minister on the threat of concessions to Russia27.11.25, 12:33 • 3050 views

European Commissioner for Justice and Democracy Michael McGrath emphasized in an interview with Politico that Washington's desire to stop the war should not turn into an actual exoneration of Putin from responsibility.

McGrath clearly outlined the European Union's position, stating that negotiators are obliged to ensure that a ceasefire does not become an indulgence for Moscow.

I don't think history will be lenient with any attempts to erase Russia's crimes in Ukraine. They (the Russians - ed.) must be held accountable for these crimes, and this is the approach the European Union will adhere to in all these discussions.

– McGrath stated.

He emphasized that amnestying the Kremlin's crimes would create preconditions for a new wave of aggression.

The Netherlands is ready to become the country that will initiate a tribunal against Russian criminals - Zelenskyy28.10.25, 17:39 • 3502 views

Against the backdrop of more than 178,000 documented cases of possible Russian crimes by Ukraine and a recent UN report confirming war crimes and crimes against humanity, the EU is betting on the creation of a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression.

We cannot abandon the rights of victims of Russian aggression and Russian crimes... Millions of lives have been taken or destroyed, people have been forcibly displaced, and we have enough evidence.

– McGrath emphasized.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump continues to publicly praise Putin, talking about a "good conversation" with him and even discussing the prospects of economic and sports projects after the war. This only increases concerns in the EU about a potential softening of Washington's position in negotiations.

Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps01.12.25, 11:32 • 11948 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United Nations
Donald Trump
European Union
Lithuania
United States
Ukraine