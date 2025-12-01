History will not appreciate attempts to forget Russia's crimes: EU sets red line for peace talks on Ukraine

Photo: AP

The European Union has publicly outlined a red line that cannot be crossed during possible peace talks on Ukraine: no attempts to amnesty Putin or write off Russia's war crimes. Brussels warns the Donald Trump administration that any "clean slate" for the Kremlin would be a strategic and historical catastrophe. This is stated in the Politico material, writes UNN.

Details

The EU issued a sharp statement amid reports that the draft of a possible US peace plan could have contained provisions for a "full amnesty" for Russian war crimes and subsequent economic rehabilitation of the Russian Federation.

European Commissioner for Justice and Democracy Michael McGrath emphasized in an interview with Politico that Washington's desire to stop the war should not turn into an actual exoneration of Putin from responsibility.

McGrath clearly outlined the European Union's position, stating that negotiators are obliged to ensure that a ceasefire does not become an indulgence for Moscow.

I don't think history will be lenient with any attempts to erase Russia's crimes in Ukraine. They (the Russians - ed.) must be held accountable for these crimes, and this is the approach the European Union will adhere to in all these discussions. – McGrath stated.

He emphasized that amnestying the Kremlin's crimes would create preconditions for a new wave of aggression.

Against the backdrop of more than 178,000 documented cases of possible Russian crimes by Ukraine and a recent UN report confirming war crimes and crimes against humanity, the EU is betting on the creation of a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression.

We cannot abandon the rights of victims of Russian aggression and Russian crimes... Millions of lives have been taken or destroyed, people have been forcibly displaced, and we have enough evidence. – McGrath emphasized.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump continues to publicly praise Putin, talking about a "good conversation" with him and even discussing the prospects of economic and sports projects after the war. This only increases concerns in the EU about a potential softening of Washington's position in negotiations.

