Ukraine to introduce power outage schedules on Friday: how many queues
Kyiv • UNN
On November 7, consumption restriction measures will be applied in most regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Hourly outage schedules will be in effect from 08:00 to 21:00 for household consumers, and from 08:00 to 22:00 for industrial consumers.
On Friday, November 7, consumption restriction measures will be forcibly applied in most regions of Ukraine. For household consumers, up to 1.5 queues will be applied. This was reported by "Ukrenergo", as transmitted by UNN.
Details
Tomorrow, November 7, consumption restriction measures will be forcibly applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:
- hourly outage schedules - from 08:00 to 21:00 -
in the amount of 0.5 to 1.5 queues;
- power limitation schedules - from 08:00 to 22:00 -
for industrial consumers.
The time and scope of the restrictions may change.
Recall
Russia once again attacked the energy sector - in two regions of Ukraine, electricity outage schedules are in effect today until 10 p.m. throughout the country, and currently schedules are in effect in most regions.