Ukraine's men's national basketball team lost to Montenegro 71:77 in a second-round match of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers, making its chances of reaching the tournament's final stage more difficult. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The nominally home game for Ainars Bagatskis's team took place in Riga, the capital of Latvia. The teams finished the first quarter tied at 19:19, but Ukraine went into halftime trailing by 3 points — 33:36.

In the second half, Montenegro's lead reached 9 points. In the final quarter, Ukraine managed to reduce the deficit to the minimum — 60:61 — but the opponents maintained their lead until the final buzzer.

One of Ukraine's main problems was the battle for rebounds, in which Montenegro had the advantage by a margin of 46:31.

The game's top scorer was Maksym Shulha, who scored 17 points and made 5 assists. Dmytro Skapintsev contributed 14 points for Ukraine, while Oleksandr Kovliar scored 13.

Does Ukraine still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup?

Ukraine's national team finished the November international window with two consecutive defeats. After 10 qualifying matches, Ukraine has 6 wins and 4 losses.

Before the end of the qualifiers, Bagatskis's team will play 2 more games — against Greece and Portugal. The 3 best national teams in the group will qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

Ukraine Maintains Its Chances of Qualifying for the 2027 Basketball World Cup After Loss to Portugal — What’s Next