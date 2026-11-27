Despite the away defeat to Portugal, Ukraine's men's national basketball team remains in a strong position in the 2027 World Cup qualifiers. Ainars Bagatskis's team has 15 points after nine games and shares the top three places in Group I with Spain and Georgia, ranking ahead of the Georgians on head-to-head record, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine's men's national team lost to Portugal 90:95 in the first game of the November window of the second stage of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

In the group's other matches, Georgia defeated Greece 92:88 away in overtime, while in the other game Spain thrashed Montenegro 93:62 on the road.

Ukraine's top scorers were Oleksandr Kovliar and Maksym Shulha, with 18 points each, while Dmytro Skapintsev added 14 points.

"We started the game terribly. For the last three days, we watched videos and talked about Portugal's players and their abilities. Portugal always plays very well in this arena and displays high-quality basketball. At the beginning, Portugal did whatever it wanted on offense. We scored 25 points, but allowed our opponents easy attacks without pressure or physicality. The start of the third quarter was also unacceptable. We had to do hard physical work to get back into the game. We were leading with four minutes left, but then we again forgot about rebounding. Our opponents got extra shots, and Lisboa was scoring. This led to this result," said Ainars Bagatskis.

He noted that although Ukraine suffered a defeat, the team was still in contention.

"Everything depends only on us, not on others. Simply being good guys is not enough. We have to fight; everything depends on us," Bagatskis added.

What comes next

With three rounds remaining in the World Cup qualifiers, Ukraine is in second place: three national teams have identical win records, but our team trails Spain on head-to-head record while holding the advantage over Georgia.

Ukraine's national basketball team confidently defeated Georgia and advanced to the second stage of qualification for the 2027 World Cup

The next Group I qualifying matches will take place on Sunday, November 29. Ukraine will play a nominally home match in Riga against Montenegro.

Ukraine defeated Montenegro and topped the group in the 2027 Basketball World Cup qualifiers

The 2027 Basketball World Cup qualifiers, which will be held in Qatar from August 27 to September 12, 2027, will determine 31 participants in the tournament, while Qatar received an automatic berth as the host. Eighty national teams from the four FIBA zones are taking part in the main qualifying competition.

Thirty-two national teams are competing in the European qualifiers (the 24 participants in EuroBasket 2025 and 8 preliminary qualifying winners). The qualifying process is divided into two group stages and takes place over six playing windows, with two home-and-away games in each window.

In the second stage, which our national team reached, the regulations provide for 24 teams to be divided into 4 new groups of 6 teams. All results and points earned in the first stage, including those against teams that finished fourth and were eliminated, are fully carried over into the second round.

The teams play two games, home and away, only against the three new opponents from the other group.

Ukraine has already played 9 rounds, with three remaining. One of them, as already mentioned, will take place on Sunday, November 29, while the next ones will be held in the new year—on February 26 against Greece and March 1 against Portugal.

At the end of the second stage, the top three teams in Group I will advance to the final tournament of the 2027 World Cup. Twelve teams in total will receive Europe's quota for the World Cup.

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